VIDEO — World Health Organization (WHO) Director: ‘We’ll Be Breaking Into Your Homes to Physically Remove Your Infected Children & Family Members’

Share:

Well, it was only a matter of time. Buckle up, they might be coming for you or someone in your house.

The World Health Order Organization (WHO) executive director Dr. Michael Ryan said it himself. They may have to breach your home and start physically removing ‘sick’ family members. See the video below.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.