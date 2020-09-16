VIDEO: Woman Forces Suspected Arsonist to the Ground at Gunpoint

An Oregon woman forced a suspected arsonist to the ground at gunpoint after she allegedly noticed the suspect had matches in his hands, according to a video.

The video, shared on Kat Cast’s Facebook page, shows Cast driving up to the man while someone in her vehicle is taking footage.

Cast exits the vehicle holding a handgun, walks over to the unidentified man, and orders him to get on the ground.

“What are you doing on my property?” Cast asks. “Did you light anything on fire?”

The man then responded that he was “passing through.”

“What are you doing with those matches in your hands?” she asked.

“I smoke,” he replied.

Later in the video, Cast revealed that the man was not carrying cigarettes and told the man that she placed a phone call to the local police. It is unclear if the police charged the man after the arrest. – READ MORE

