Video of Woman airing out her underwear on commercial flight goes viral
Don’t air your dirty laundry in public – and definitely don’t do it on a commercial aircraft.
This little tidbit of wisdom seems to have flown over the head of one Russia-bound airline passenger, who was caught on video using her seat’s air conditioning vent to dry her underwear during a flight.
A one-minute video posted online shows the woman holding a pair of panties up to the vent over her seat, rotating them every few seconds to dry out different areas. The video has been viewed more than 750,000 times since it was posted Feb. 16.
