VIDEO: Wasserman Schultz Scampers Like a Frightened Poodle When Confronted About Rigging Awan Investigation
Run, Debbie. Run.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz refused to respond Friday to accusations that she attempted to shut down an investigation related to a former IT staffer of hers who made unauthorized access to House servers.
The IT aide, Imran Awan, plus his wife, two brothers and friends are suspected of breaching House IT network rules.
