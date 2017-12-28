VIDEO– UNSCRIPTED: CNN Tries to Quickly Rein In Legal Analyst Who Attacks FBI For Trump Bias

Sometimes at CNN, things can go off script.

That’s when the magic happens.

Like when your legal analyst takes sides with conservatives.

Time to hit the panic button and interrupt him with a video clip.

REDIRECT! REDIRECT!

CNN Legal Analyst: “Originally, I was angered at the president’s attacks on the FBI…but when I started to delve into the facts, boy there’s some really disturbing stuff here.”pic.twitter.com/ArIqeIaG0I — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) December 28, 2017