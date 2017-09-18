True Pundit

VIDEO: Unruly DREAMers Leave Nancy Pelosi Visibly Shaken; Force Congressional Leader Off Stage

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was forced off the stage so to speak Monday after an unruly mob of boisterous DREAMers left the Congressional leader visibly shaken.

The mob of immigration protesters surrounded Pelosi, 77, and began chanting that she is a “Liar.”

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Pelosi retorted.

The crowd grew louder.

Eventually, the Congresswoman retreated away from the press conference. Pelosi appeared troubled by the fired up DREAMers.

  • lostinnm

    Makes me want open borders..sarc
    More like a nightmare than a dream.

  • Rebecca Warren

    Let them all in Nancy….to YOUR HOUSE!

  • Mike Webster

    I guess Dreamers don’t live in a dream world.

  • harrydweeks

    Bu, but, but….. The Children , the children ……. hahahahahaha ………. and the lies just keep coming.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Push the drunk into the crowd
    INTO her people

  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    I haven’t had so much fun since the hogs ate my little brother! hahahahahahahahaha

  • Some Rabbit

    Clearly these aren’t the “reliably Left-wing” future voters the Democrats anticipated.