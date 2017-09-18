VIDEO: Unruly DREAMers Leave Nancy Pelosi Visibly Shaken; Force Congressional Leader Off Stage

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was forced off the stage so to speak Monday after an unruly mob of boisterous DREAMers left the Congressional leader visibly shaken.

The mob of immigration protesters surrounded Pelosi, 77, and began chanting that she is a “Liar.”

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Pelosi retorted.

The crowd grew louder.

Eventually, the Congresswoman retreated away from the press conference. Pelosi appeared troubled by the fired up DREAMers.

.@NancyPelosi is scared to death & shaking…. Stand up for Americans & stop protecting illegals! #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/4zKja5f6ov — SHANNON #MAGA 🇺🇸 (@GeorgiaDirtRoad) September 18, 2017