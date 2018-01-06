VIDEO: Union Station in D.C. Evacuated, Commuters Report Smoke and First Responders

DC union Station evacuated. I evacuated. Evacuated again. Does anyone know what is going on? It was smoky inside. pic.twitter.com/3weje89IyT — Heiwad Osman (@Heiwad) January 6, 2018

We are getting reports that hundreds of commuters have been evacuated from Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Some commuters reported smoke in the station and a large number of first responderers on the scene.

This story is Developing.

Union Station in Washington DC ordered evacuated due to “emergency in Bldg” pic.twitter.com/gKjtfVCGi2 — pete from manhattan (@pete_manhattan) January 6, 2018

DC's Union Station being evacuated for a fire alarm. @DCPoliceDept responding — Adrienne Winston (@AdrienneCNN) January 6, 2018

currently a bomb threat at Union Station!! @nbcwashington — Stephen Wheadon (@wheadon29) January 6, 2018

