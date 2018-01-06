True Pundit

VIDEO: Union Station in D.C. Evacuated, Commuters Report Smoke and First Responders

We are getting reports that hundreds of commuters have been evacuated from Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Some commuters reported smoke in the station and a large number of first responderers on the scene.

This story is Developing.

