Featured Security
VIDEO: Union Station in D.C. Evacuated, Commuters Report Smoke and First Responders
DC union Station evacuated. I evacuated. Evacuated again. Does anyone know what is going on? It was smoky inside. pic.twitter.com/3weje89IyT
— Heiwad Osman (@Heiwad) January 6, 2018
We are getting reports that hundreds of commuters have been evacuated from Union Station in Washington, D.C.
Some commuters reported smoke in the station and a large number of first responderers on the scene.
This story is Developing.
Union Station in Washington DC ordered evacuated due to “emergency in Bldg” pic.twitter.com/gKjtfVCGi2
— pete from manhattan (@pete_manhattan) January 6, 2018
DC's Union Station being evacuated for a fire alarm. @DCPoliceDept responding
— Adrienne Winston (@AdrienneCNN) January 6, 2018
currently a bomb threat at Union Station!! @nbcwashington
— Stephen Wheadon (@wheadon29) January 6, 2018