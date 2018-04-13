VIDEO: Trump Signs Bill To Combat Online Sex Trafficking

President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1865, the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), on Wednesday.

The bipartisan anti-human trafficking bill was passed by both houses of Congress before landing on Trump’s desk. In the signing ceremony, Trump was surrounded by his daughter Ivanka, several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, and survivors of human trafficking. The bill “amends the Communications Act of 1934 to create an exception for sex trafficking, making it easier to target websites with legal action for enabling such crimes” and “provides new legal recourse for victims and law enforcement alike.”

“Thank you very much for being with us today as we sign this crucial legislation to combat online sex trafficking and bring criminals to justice,” said Trump during the ceremony. “And the people behind me have been working on this long and hard. That’s political, as well as some of our great citizens. And we appreciate it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1