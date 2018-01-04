VIDEO: Trump Officially Cuts Off U.S. Security Cash to Pakistan Absent Crackdown on Terror Factions

Until the #Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan #Taliban and the #Haqqani Network, that are destabilizing the region and targeting U.S. personnel, the United States will suspend security assistance to the Pakistani military. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) January 5, 2018

We are ready to work w/ #Pakistan to combat all terrorists w/o distinction. We hope to renew & deepen our bilateral security relationship when Pakistan demonstrates willingness to aggressively confront Afghan #Taliban, #Haqqani Network, and others who operate from its territory. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) January 5, 2018

We are suspending security assistance to #Pakistan until it takes decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network: U.S. State Department spokeswoman @HeatherNauert pic.twitter.com/3dy4694NBr — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) January 5, 2018