VIDEO: Trump-Hating NBA MVP Who Snubbed White House Visit Refuses to Criticize China

Add Steph Curry to the list of NBA dopes who have a hard time criticizing China’s civil rights abuses but yet have no problem hammering President Trump and the United States.

Communists have to stick together after all.

Maybe Curry is having a hard time trying to talk after choking so badly in the NBA finals?

Like Steve Kerr, Steph and the rest of the NBA world just don’t know enough about, say, Chinese concentration camps to comment https://t.co/ojRLrXcSvD — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 9, 2019