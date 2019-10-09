VIDEO: Trump-Hating NBA MVP Who Snubbed White House Visit Refuses to Criticize China

Share:

Add Steph Curry to the list of NBA dopes who have a hard time criticizing China’s civil rights abuses but yet have no problem hammering President Trump and the United States.

Communists have to stick together after all.

Maybe Curry is having a hard time trying to talk after choking so badly in the NBA finals?

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply