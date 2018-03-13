VIDEO: Teacher accused of feeding puppy to snapping turtle in front of traumatized grade school students

A school district in Idaho is investigating an incident that took place last week in which a science teacher allegedly fed a live puppy to one of his reptiles in front of students.

Local animal activist Jill Parrish is the one who filed the police report.

“What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting. It is sick. It is sick,” Parrish told KSTU.

Parrish said a teacher at Preston Junior High School told her that last week after school, Robert Crosland fed a live puppy, who was reportedly sick, to one of his reptiles.

He has a snake and a snapping turtle. Apparently, it happened in front of students.

“Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not OK,” Parrish said.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1