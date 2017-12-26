VIDEO: After Taxpayers & Trump Foot Legal Fees to Get Son Released from China Lock Up, Thankless Lavar Ball Scores $350K Rolls Royce

Lonzo Ball just won Christmas … going full Big Baller style, copping a $350k Rolls-Royce for his dad, LaVar, and his mom, Tina, … and their first ride was caught on video.

Ball unveiled the new ride on his social media, with the hashtag #ItsTheLeastICouldDo, although something tells us he knows he’s doing the most.

Just think of how much cash the family saved when Trump and the State Department negotiated the release of son LiAngelo who was busted and locked up with two other UCLA players shoplifting in China.

The senior Ball refused to thank Trump.

