Video Surfaces of Joe Biden Praising Group Supporting Confederate Flag as ‘Fine People’

A video has surfaced of former Vice President Joe Biden praising a pro-Confederacy group who prominently displayed the Confederate flag as “fine people.”

The video, which shows the top Democrat candidate for 2020 singing the praises of the United Daughters Of The Confederacy (UDC), was posted to social media by the campaign for President Trump.

In the clip, time-stamped on July 23rd, 1993, Biden states that the group is “an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag.”

Joe Biden called the United Daughters Of The Confederacy “an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag.” pic.twitter.com/uWRNUCU4sO — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2019

Historians for quite some time have referred to the UDC as an advocacy group for white supremacy.

The clip is especially significant due to the fact that Biden launched his campaign specifically smearing President Trump for a media-generated hoax involving his comments in Charlottesville in 2017.