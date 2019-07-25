Video Surfaces of Ilhan Omar Claiming Americans Should Be ‘More Fearful of White Men’

It’s almost like there’s a pattern of racism generating from Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

Video has surfaced of Omar (MN) conducting an interview as a congressional candidate with Al Jazeera in which she describes white men as a bigger terror threat than radical Islamists.

Ilhan Omar contends that Americans "should be more fearful of white men." pic.twitter.com/ot7PBF96P1 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 24, 2019

“A lot of conservatives, in particular, would say the rise in Islamaphobia is a result not of hate but of fear,” anchor Mehdi Hasan states.

“A legitimate fear they say of, ‘jihadist terrorism’ whether it’s Fort Hood or San Bernardino, or the recent truck attack in New York. What do you say to them?” he asked. – READ MORE