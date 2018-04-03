VIDEO: Sinclair Broadcast Group’s ‘fake news’ promo leaves liberal media fuming

Remember CNN’s “Facts First” ad campaign that premiered on Facebook and was used to combat President Donald Trump’s attacks? In case you forgot, here it is again:

This is an apple. Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream, ‘Banana, banana, banana’ over and over and over again. They might put banana in all caps. You might even start to believe it’s a banana, but it’s not. This is an apple.

Now, Sinclair Broadcast Group did something very similar to which left-leaning media outlets are appalled by. Over the weekend Deadspin released a video that depicted dozens of TV anchors from Sinclair Broadcast Group delivering a speech that blatantly warns viewers against “biased and false news.”

How America's largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump's war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018

As NPR put it, “It was the latest show of the vast reach of a company that owns local TV stations across the country and has long been criticized for pushing conservative coverage and commentary onto local airwaves.” – READ MORE

