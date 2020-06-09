Video shows protesters single out, surround black state trooper — then they hurl racist slurs

There were tense confrontations in Austin, Texas, on Thursday during George Floyd protests. Austin police and Texas state troopers clashed with protesters outside the Texas Capitol and Austin Police Department headquarters. At one point, the protests escalated, and video appears to show white protesters mobbing and tormenting a black Texas state trooper.

At one point, some protesters circled around a black Texas state trooper in front of the Texas Capitol, as seen in the unverified viral video. A few people attempted to steal a backpack the officer was holding. The protesters, most of which were white, berated and tormented the cop. Racist slurs were hurled at the African American police officer during the protest where many protesters chanted: “Black lives matter!” One person called the cop an “Uncle Tom” as they hounded the state trooper. – READ MORE

