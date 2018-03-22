Video Shows Obama Team Bragging About Exploiting Facebook

Facebook came under fire earlier this week after claims that information from its users had been collected and used by political analysis firm, Cambridge Analytica, for campaign research without their consent. Now, there is video evidence that suggests that the Obama campaign was not only guilty of the same data usage, but that their use of Facebook users’ private information was encouraged by the $500 billion dollar company.

In the tweet published Monday, a video featuring Obama staffer Carol Davidsen indicates that the Obama campaign was able to “ingest the entire social network of the U.S. that’s on Facebook” to utilize social connections between users as they targeted advertisements and their social media offensive.

Facebook’s poor judgement with user data didn’t start with Cambridge Analytica. Here is 2015 video of Obama staffer Carol Davidsen: “We were actually able to ingest the entire social network of the U.S, that’s on Facebook … The data is out there. You can’t take it back” pic.twitter.com/YmE8oaqh4p — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 19, 2018

While the Obama campaign used Facebook’s application to infiltrate and influence the social networks of its users, Republicans continued to use traditional campaign strategies to win over their audience which, as Davidsen explains, created a “disadvantage of information.”

According to additional tweets from Davidsen, Facebook “didn’t stop (them) once they realized that is what (they) were doing,” and even admitted that Facebook “allowed (them) to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1