Video shows daycare workers laughing at child pinned under storage container

Parents are outraged after a video surfaced on social media, which appears to show a crying toddler pinned under a storage container at a Des Moines-area daycare while employees laugh nearby.

The woman who shared the video on Snapchat said she used to work at Traditions Children’s Center in West Des Moines, where the incident happened. Concerned parents sent the video to KCCI.

“All you can see is a tote being held down by one of the staff members. There’s a little girl, she pops up and you can see she’s crying,” one parent said. “If you know the little girl’s under there crying, don’t laugh and hold it back down.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1