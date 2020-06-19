Video shows Black Lives Matter protester freak out when her baby stops breathing — then run to a cop for help

Video captured the alarming moment in Palmdale, California, when a mother at a Black Lives Matter protest ran for help from a police officer when her baby stopped breathing.

The woman is seen on the security camera footage running toward a police officer after her 11-month-old baby boy stopped breathing. She had been participating in a protest at a local park.

.@PalmdaleSheriff deputy rescues baby not breathing. Security camera captures intense moments. Watch and read about it here: https://t.co/tyZqDER9HP pic.twitter.com/8tTfq5Xjao — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 16, 2020

The department said the child lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Deputy Cameron Kinsey was able to get the baby breathing again after several blows to his back. It was determined that a coin was stuck in his airway after he swallowed it. The child was hospitalized after the incident. – READ MORE

