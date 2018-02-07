VIDEO: Sanders Ended Press Briefing With an Impromptu Award to a Reporter

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders‘ Tuesday briefing had more than its fair share of tense moments, but thanks to one reporter’s extensive vocabulary, it ended on a high note.

Gizzi acknowledged speculation that Dave Bowdich would become deputy director of the FBI. He wondered if there would be any objection to the promotion, given the administration’s feelings toward former FBI Director James Comey, who appointed Bowdich.

As the old saying goes, it wasn’t what Gizzi said so much as it was how he said it. He labeled the administration’s criticism of Comey to be “contumacious,” at which point the room erupted in laughter and a few bouts of applause.

Sanders didn’t have an answer for him but did give him credit for his word choice.

“You definitely win the award for best and biggest word used in the briefing,” she said before she left the room. – READ MORE

“I have seen the president’s most ardent defenders use the now-weary argument that the president’s comments were meant as a joke, just sarcasm, only tongue-in-cheek. But treason is not a punchline,” Garrett said, quoting Flake.

He continued: “Can you say, for the sake of the future, that you agree with Sen. Flake on that, that treason or treasonous is not a punchline, is not a joking matter?”

Sanders said:

“Honestly, I’m not going to respond directly to Sen. Flake’s comments. I don’t really care what Sen. Flake has to say. I don’t think his constituents do, either, and I think that’s why his numbers are in the tank.

The president was clearly joking with his comments. But what isn’t a joke is that Democrats refuse to celebrate the accomplishments of last year that has helped all Americans.” – READ MORE