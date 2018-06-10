VIDEO: Robert De Niro’s Unedited ‘F*ck Trump’ Rant at Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

Robert De Niro whipped the Tony Awards crowd up Sunday night, echoing a message originated by Andrew McCabe:

Fuck Trump.

The crowd loved it. And why shouldn’t they?

These are the same degenerates who protect the likes of Harvey Weinstein and his ilk in the entertainment industry.

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

