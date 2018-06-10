True Pundit

VIDEO: Robert De Niro’s Unedited ‘F*ck Trump’ Rant at Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

Robert De Niro whipped the Tony Awards crowd up Sunday night, echoing a message originated by Andrew McCabe:

Fuck Trump.

The crowd loved it. And why shouldn’t they?

These are the same degenerates who protect the likes of Harvey Weinstein and his ilk in the entertainment industry.

