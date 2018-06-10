Entertainment Politics
VIDEO: Robert De Niro’s Unedited ‘F*ck Trump’ Rant at Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation
Robert De Niro whipped the Tony Awards crowd up Sunday night, echoing a message originated by Andrew McCabe:
Fuck Trump.
The crowd loved it. And why shouldn’t they?
These are the same degenerates who protect the likes of Harvey Weinstein and his ilk in the entertainment industry.
Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards
Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH
— Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018