VIDEO: Protesters Attempt to Throw Caribou Heart at GOP Senator

Liberal protesters rushed Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska) with a bloody animal heart and smeared blood on his campaign signs Saturday night.

Video captured a woman approaching Sullivan and his wife Julie during a campaign event in a hangar at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Sullivan campaign manager Matt Shuckerow noticed and rushed forward before he was blocked by another woman, whom Shuckerow threw to the ground before he reached the podium to intervene, the Alaska Landmine reported. – READ MORE

