VIDEO: Pro-Trump news crew assaulted at Buttigieg Cedar Rapids rally

n InfoWars journalist who was attacked at a recent rally for Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, is calling for openly gay mayor of South Bend to personally “condemn the violence.”

“I was attending a @PeteButtigieg rally in Iowa when two of his supporters violently attacked my camera crew and I for simply being conservative,” reporter Kaitlin Bennett posted to Twitter Sunday, along with a video of the altercation. “I am calling on Mayor Pete to denounce the violence from his supporters so conservatives know they can feel safe at his rallies.”

The video shows two men walking into a shot of the stage as organizers and camera crews wrapped the rally in Cedar Rapids, prompting Bennett to engage the duo, one an older white man and the other a younger white man wearing a t-shirt that read "No body is illegal."