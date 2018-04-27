Watch: President Trump Just Destroyed “Failures” Obama and Towel Boy Ben Rhodes on North Korea (Video)

President Trump, at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, told reporters that he “get[s] a kick out of” listening to scolding from people who have failed to successfully deal with Pyongyang.

Every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong Un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 22, 2017

“We get a kick every once in a while out of the fact that I’ll be watching people who have failed so badly over the last 25 years explaining to me how to make a deal with North Korea,” he said.

“I get a big, big kick out of that,” the president told reporters.

