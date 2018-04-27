True Pundit

Watch: President Trump Just Destroyed “Failures” Obama and Towel Boy Ben Rhodes on North Korea (Video)

Posted on
President Trump, at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, told reporters that he “get[s] a kick out of” listening to scolding from people who have failed to successfully deal with Pyongyang.

“We get a kick every once in a while out of the fact that I’ll be watching people who have failed so badly over the last 25 years explaining to me how to make a deal with North Korea,” he said.

“I get a big, big kick out of that,” the president told reporters.

