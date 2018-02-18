VIDEO: Police Search for Shooter Who Reportedly Gunned Down Multiple Victims at Texas Roadhouse

Someone shot at Texas Roadhouse on 410 and they have yet to arrest him. If you’re out, stay safe please. — Phill (@smhphill2) February 19, 2018

BREAKING: 6-year-old, three others wounded in shooting outside Texas Roadhouse https://t.co/40LtM5qyY7 pic.twitter.com/H0x0Bf39fX — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) February 19, 2018

Never in my life did I imagine I would get a call from my boyfriend running for his life because someone shot up his work. A restaurant. Where families go to spend time together. Praying for the two woman shot and everyone who was there. — Nicole (@nananicks) February 19, 2018

Does anybody know what went down at the Saltgrass near 410 & Ingram just right now?! There’s like 10 ambulances pulled up and cars evacuating the area!! And a helicopter circling around the area 😟 — Stenny Amezcua (@imaynotbefromla) February 19, 2018

the texas roadhouse on ingram and 4-10 just got shot up i had almost ate there but we had to wait too long holy hell pic.twitter.com/pfyS4kEtwt — dubflavors (@jonargue) February 19, 2018