VIDEO: Police, Bomb Squad, & FBI Surround Google Whistleblower; “There Were Snipers on the Rooftops”

San Francisco Police, its bomb squad and the FBI surrounded the residence of Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, just hours before he was scheduled to provide evidence to the Justice Department detailing how the tech giant has been manipulating its algorithms to promote an anti-Trump agenda and censor Conservatives on Google and YouTube.

Vorhies is a former senior Google software engineer, who on August 5th was in the process of delivering a Google laptop and internal documents to the Justice Department’s Antitrust division. But his whistle blowing efforts were stymied by police who stormed his neighborhood and locked down several blocks in an attempt to lure him from his San Francisco residence, at the request of Google executives.

What was Vorhies’ crime? Google executives told police that Vorhies was suicidal and a potential danger, Vorhies told True Pundit. The tech guru was red flagged by his former employer. According to news reports and witnesses, as well as video clips of the law enforcement operation from local TV news, police closed several blocks surrounding Vorhies’ Valencia Street residence.

“This is what happens when you are a whistleblower,” Vorhies said.

Vorhies, who said he has proof Google created complex algorithms to hide its political bias within artificial intelligence platforms, discussed the details of his allegations and the bogus raid with True Pundit’s Thomas Paine in the video below. The video of police detaining Vorhies is included in the below video as well.

Police also evacuated nearby residents and businesses.

Vorhies said the police response included city police and federal agents, including rooftop snipers perched across the street from his apartment. Vorhies said Google executives were only interested in recovering their laptop and 950 pages of internal documents and employed law enforcement as a ruse to recover the property. Google contacted police after the high-level computer programmer did not meet Google’s deadline to turn over the materials, Vorhies said.

Instead, he delivered that evidence to the Justice Department. During the police activity, Vorhies voluntarily emerged from his residence to inform the horde of police that he was being targeted by Google for whistle blowing and ensured police he was not suicidal.

Meanwhile bomb robots and police dogs were searching the exterior of his residence. Vorhies shared a video during an interview with True Pundit showing the software guru approaching a half-dozen awaiting police with his arms up. Vorhies was detained by police but not arrested, though the incident paralyzed his neighborhood for close to four hours.

