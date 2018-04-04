True Pundit

Sports

VIDEO: PGA Golfer Gets Hole in One During Masters Par 3 Contest Then Snaps Ankle While Celebrating

Let’s hope Tony Finau is alright. The American PGA golfer scored a rare hole in one Wednesday at a Masters contest and then dislocated his ankle while celebrating.

Finau is scheduled to partake in his first Masters Tournament beginning tomorrow.

