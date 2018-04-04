Sports
VIDEO: PGA Golfer Gets Hole in One During Masters Par 3 Contest Then Snaps Ankle While Celebrating
Let’s hope Tony Finau is alright. The American PGA golfer scored a rare hole in one Wednesday at a Masters contest and then dislocated his ankle while celebrating.
Finau is scheduled to partake in his first Masters Tournament beginning tomorrow.
Tony Finau just got a hole in one at the Masters par 3 contest, then dislocates his ankle while celebrating 🤮pic.twitter.com/eXTCUFRpqK
— Adam Forsythe (@adamforsythe) April 4, 2018