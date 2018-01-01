True Pundit

VIDEO– Passport System Collapses: Holiday Travelers Paralyzed in All U.S. Airports As Customs & Border Patrol Computers Fail

We are getting reports that all international travelers in the United States are weathering horrendous lines as the computer system for passports operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has failed late Monday night.

On one of the busiest travel nights of the holiday season.

A video of the nightmare in Miami’s airport is being played out  throughout the United States.

 

