VIDEO– Passport System Collapses: Holiday Travelers Paralyzed in All U.S. Airports As Customs & Border Patrol Computers Fail

We are getting reports that all international travelers in the United States are weathering horrendous lines as the computer system for passports operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has failed late Monday night.

On one of the busiest travel nights of the holiday season.

A video of the nightmare in Miami’s airport is being played out throughout the United States.

What a nightmare at Miami’s airport. Passport system is down. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/QL17jSlFCP — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) January 2, 2018

The Customs & Border Patrol system is apparently down nationwide. We’re being held in the terminal and told to try and use mobile passport. I’d be mad but the #Bills are in the playoffs. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) January 2, 2018

All of immigration systems are down. We’ve been holding in a hallway for over an hour. Now we are in this pic.twitter.com/KMOHIOGjTO — K A T (@emeraldcitylove) January 2, 2018

Day 1 of 2018 in America. The entire #JFKAirport customs system is down. pic.twitter.com/LxaKT6wYEX — Phineas James (@PhineasJFR) January 2, 2018

This is what Global Entry looks like at LAX customs when the entire computer system is down. What a waste. pic.twitter.com/DoEjm5HF4u — Susan (@susanisk) January 2, 2018

