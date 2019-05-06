VIDEO: PA state rep berates ‘extremely racist’ lone elderly woman protesting Planned Parenthood

A Democratic state representative accosted an elderly woman praying in front of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

In the video, tweeted by Live Action on Sunday, state representative Brian Sims berates the woman for eight minutes, calling her behavior shameful, while the woman mostly walks and prays quietly.

“Today’s protester, now she is an old white lady who’s going to try to avoid showing you her face,” Sims says.

WATCH: Pennsylvania State Representative @BrianSimsPA harasses an elderly woman who is peacefully advocating for the lives of preborn human beings and women who are considering abortion.



He urges viewers of the video to donate a hundred dollars “for every extra hour that this woman is out here telling people what’s right for their bodies.”

“So I have a couple questions for you ma’am. How many children have you clothed today?… How about how many children have you put shoes on their feet today? Have you fed any children today? Or have you just stood out in front of a Planned Parenthood shaming people for something they have a constitutional right to do? If you’re here about the children, you can pray at home for children. It’s probably the same place that you could feed a child. But you’re not. Instead, you’re out here shaming people,” Sims said to the woman.

“There’s nothing Christian about what you’re doing. There’s nothing loving, nothing kind,” Sims heckled. “This is a racist act of judgement and you have no business out here shaming people for something they have a right to do.”

“If you’re a white person like I am, we have a lot of catching up to do. We have a lot to apologize for and I’m going to start by apologizing for this woman,” Sims said. “Don’t convince yourself that what you’re doing isn’t extremely racist. How dare you. This is grotesque.”- READ MORE

