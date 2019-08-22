VIDEO: Overstock Founder Threatens to Topple FBI on Live TV: ‘If you want to see Comey crap his pants, just mention the name Patrick Byrne.’

WOW.

Former Overstock Inc. founder and CEO resigned today then dropped a bomb. Onto the FBI.

On Wednesday, Patrick Byrne went on live television to dismantle the FBI, saying he took orders from Peter Strzok during the 2016 presidential election to spy on Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and even Hillary Clinton.

He continued in a second TV interview, dropping words of wisdom and warning for his former handlers.

This story is developing.