VIDEO: New texts show ‘fix was in’ for Clinton email probe, GOP lawmakers say

Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to discuss newly revealed text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that dealt with Hillary Clinton.

In one text released to the public, Page, in reference to Clinton, wrote to Strzok, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?”

Strzok responded, “I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.” – READ MORE

FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and his lover, bureau lawyer Lisa Page, sent each other an estimated 50,000 text messages during a five-month period in 2016 and 2017 that are now “lost.”

To put 50,000 texts in five months into perspective, consider this:

There are 12,960,000 seconds in five 30-day months.

The number 12,960,000 divided by 50,000 equals a new text message every 259.2 seconds.

This means Strzok and Page texted each other about every 4.32 minutes.

That’s every day of every week of every month for five months!

Investigators might wonder how Strzok and Page found time to do anything else — like participating in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of allegations President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian interests to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The texts were sent during a crucial period between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017. The latter was the date Mueller was appointed special counsel by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. – READ MORE

ABC News, CBS News and NBC News all largely ignored revelations that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months’ worth of text messages between two anti-Trump employees during their Monday and Tuesday broadcasts, according to reports from the Media Research Center (MRC).

The three networks failed to cover the missing trove of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, FBI officials previously involved with both special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion probe and the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Although CBS and NBC broke their silence on Tuesday, ABC News failed to broach the topic at all that day.

“If the liberal media ignore a liberal scandal, you know there’s more to it,” MRC president Brent Bozell tweeted Tuesday. “This one is getting worse and worse. How deep the rabbit hole goes is anyone’s guess, but I do know one thing. The nets MUST cover this.” – READ MORE