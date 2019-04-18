VIDEO: MSNBC’s Brian Williams Dubs AG ‘Baghdad Bill Barr’

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams was deeply disappointed in Attorney General William Barr Thursday, calling him “Baghdad Bill Barr” after his press conference declaring Robert Mueller found no collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia.

The nickname is a reference to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf or “Baghdad Bob,” the information minister for Saddam Hussein who lied to the public about the Iraq War. Barr made a statement and took questions Thursday morning before the release of the full report, and Williams expressed deep disappointment in Barr’s declaration there was not collusion.

“It would harken back to a conflict decades ago, we would not be surprised if some headline writer somewhere came up with Baghdad Bill Barr for what we saw today,” Williams said.

He went on to repeat all the ways Barr said Mueller found "no collusion," as if this were a strange thing for the attorney general to talk about when Mueller's findings on collusion were a singular obsession of the media for the better part of two years.