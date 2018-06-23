VIDEO: MSNBC’s Ari Melber Finds Guest to Say ‘Donald Trump is Pure Evil’

During Tuesday’s edition of The Beat With Ari Melber, one of the panelists, far-left immigration activist and open borders advocate Enrique Morones of the group “Border Angels” said that “Donald Trump, without a doubt, is pure evil. No other country in the Americas has walls.” Melber let him go on a two-minute rant without interruption.

Morones also claimed that “people are dying right now because of the wall that already exists. Eleven thousand people have died because of the 700-mile wall that already exists.” He later invoked some Nazi references, saying “that hasn’t happened in this country since the time of slavery. It hasn’t happened in the world since the time of the Nazis and Donald Trump is right there with him. So I’m ashamed. It is an embarrassment. It’s horrific and we need to be outraged and pay attention. We need to make a change. Donald Trump represents the worst of the American spirit.

Towards the beginning of his show Tuesday evening, host Ari Melber went on a rant, telling his audience “Your federal government openly admits it’s using innocent children as a pawn in an international effort at what they call deterrence. Your government creating camps to detain these children.” Melber then introduced his panel of Trump-haters, consisting of Rep. Judy Chu, ranked by National Journal as the most liberal member of the U.S. House in 2013, “Border Angels” Founder and Director Enrique Morones, whose own website describes him as a “proud American and an even prouder Mexican,” and Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page. – READ MORE

