VIDEO: MIT invented a bizarre wearable that lets you talk to yourself without saying a word

The system, which MIT calls AlterEgo, is quite powerful in its ability to read your almost-speech without you having to actually say anything. Unfortunately, the early prototype that MIT is currently showing off is so bulky and obvious that it actually makes talking to Siri in public seem like the less awkward option.

As you can see in the video provided by MIT, the wearable latches on to the side of the user’s face. It reads subtle nonvocal cues that it translates into actual words and then feeds that into an AI assistant which responds in kind. The response the user hears is transmitted through “bone conduction” meaning that the wearer hears it but nobody else can. It sounds really fantastic, and it would be the ideal solution to the issue of talking to your phone in public, but at this point the design obviously leaves a lot to be desired. – READ MORE

