VIDEO: Michelle Wolf attacks ABC for letting ‘Roseanne’ back on TV ‘in the first place’

Michelle Wolf slammed ABC in a new episode of her Netflix show for hiring Roseanne Barr despite her history of being “openly racist.”

“Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel their hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place,” Wolf said on her Netflix show “The Break.”

The “lady Hitler chef” comment was made in reference to a photo of Barr dressed as Hitler and baking cookies.

“So kudos to ABC, it takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time,” Wolf continued. – READ MORE

