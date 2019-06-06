VIDEO: Massive migrant mob WALKS AROUND border wall

here’s a big beautiful border wall in Arizona, and the illegal immigrants who walk right around it are gladly turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents to begin their new life in the land of opportunity.

“Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday,” CBP Arizona posted to Twitter Wednesday. “The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized.”

Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday. The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized. For HD video: https://t.co/SMOPKTNt3g pic.twitter.com/BpasR5NHIx — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 5, 2019

The night vision footage shows a steady stream of dark spots winding through the sagebrush and around the end of the large barrier, and on to U.S. soil. There then given a free ride to an immigration processing center, where they will claim asylum, before they’re released into the country to await a hearing on their case, months or years in the future. – READ MORE