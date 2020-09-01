VIDEO: Man bashed in back of head with bricks, falls face-first to sidewalk. Observers recording sneak attack laugh and howl.

Baltimore police on Monday afternoon told TheBlaze they have not yet located the victim or suspect in a shocking daylight attack caught on video.

What is wrong with people? pic.twitter.com/UJEhx86TqP — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 31, 2020

Video emerged Monday on social media showing a man crossing a street and another man sneaking up behind him and slamming him in the back of the head, which resulted in the victim falling face-first to the sidewalk.

Here’s the caption. The Instagram post has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/EjVC3RsPhf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2020

Just before the victim was hit in the head, a voice — presumably from one of the people recording the video across the street — can be heard whispering, “bitch you bet’ not run.” After the victim falls to the sidewalk, at least two people can be heard laughing and hollering in response. – READ MORE

