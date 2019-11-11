VIDEO: Man arrested at CA train station — for eating sandwich!

A California man attempting to get to work was arrested last week because he was eating a sandwich on a train platform, which a police officer said is against state law.

A video shows an officer announcing the man was being detained by holding onto his backpack at the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre Bay Area Transit station. The breakfast sandwich was visible in his hand.

“You singled me out out of all these people,” the man told the officer.

“You’re eating,” the officer replied, pointing at the man’s half-eaten meal. “It’s a violation of California law. I have the right to detain you.”

The officer claimed the man was resisting arrest, though he never fought, pulled his bag away or attempted to flee. – READ MORE

