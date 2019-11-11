VIDEO: Man arrested at CA train station — for eating sandwich!

A California man attempting to get to work was arrested last week because he was eating a sandwich on a train platform, which a police officer said is against state law.
A video shows an officer announcing the man was being detained by holding onto his backpack at the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre Bay Area Transit station. The breakfast sandwich was visible in his hand.
Literally arrested dude for eating a sandwich then tried to change the story and say he fit the description of a call ON CAMERA ! Smh pic.twitter.com/oJQzwHerv7
— THE REAL MEANASS 🔑 11/13 🤪🎉 (@keilobenjamin) November 9, 2019
“You singled me out out of all these people,” the man told the officer.
“You’re eating,” the officer replied, pointing at the man’s half-eaten meal. “It’s a violation of California law. I have the right to detain you.”
The officer claimed the man was resisting arrest, though he never fought, pulled his bag away or attempted to flee.