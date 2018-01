VIDEO: Lou Dobbs Drops Hammer on FBI & DOJ; Calls for U.S. Marshals to Arrest Criminal Federal Agents, Prosecutors

Lou Dobbs just dropped a hammer on the FBI and Justice Department, calling for U.S. Marshals to arrest corrupt members of the DOJ’s criminal cartel.

Yes, it has gotten that bad.

Dobbs called for a third-world approach to stifling and weeding out rampant corruption in the Justice Department.

This would likely be applauded by millions of Americans.

