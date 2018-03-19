TV World
VIDEO: Last Living Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient Paid a Touching Tribute to a Marine Who Saved His Life
Decades after Marine veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams fought on Iwo Jima, he paid tribute to a fellow Marine who saved his life.
During World War II, while under constant fire, Williams spent four hours fighting the enemy in a one-man charge against a network of Japanese pillboxes. When confronted with enemy bayonets, he used a flamethrower to take his opponents out.
In 1945, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his courage, and he tossed the coin at Super Bowl LII in February.