VIDEO: Last Living Iwo Jima Medal of Honor Recipient Paid a Touching Tribute to a Marine Who Saved His Life

Decades after Marine veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams fought on Iwo Jima, he paid tribute to a fellow Marine who saved his life.

During World War II, while under constant fire, Williams spent four hours fighting the enemy in a one-man charge against a network of Japanese pillboxes. When confronted with enemy bayonets, he used a flamethrower to take his opponents out.

In 1945, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his courage, and he tossed the coin at Super Bowl LII in February. – READ MORE

