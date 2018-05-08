True Pundit

Politics TV

VIDEO: Keith Ellison Wears Shirt Calling For End Of America’s National Sovereignty

Posted on by
Share:

Last week, Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison attended a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he wore a T-shirt that advocated for the end of America’s borders.

Ellison’s shirt, which was written in Spanish, said “Yo No Creo En Fronteras,” which translates to “I don’t believe in borders.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Keith Ellison Wears Shirt Calling For End Of America's National Sovereignty
WATCH: Keith Ellison Wears Shirt Calling For End Of America's National Sovereignty

Last week, Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison attended a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he wore a T-shirt that advocated for the end of America's borders.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: