VIDEO: Keith Ellison Wears Shirt Calling For End Of America’s National Sovereignty

Last week, Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison attended a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he wore a T-shirt that advocated for the end of America’s borders.

DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison wears t-shirt advocating for the elimination of national borders. The shirt says “yo no creo en fronteras,” which translates to “I don’t believe in borders.” pic.twitter.com/2WucA3m2gv — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 7, 2018

Ellison’s shirt, which was written in Spanish, said “Yo No Creo En Fronteras,” which translates to “I don’t believe in borders.” – READ MORE

