VIDEO: Journalist Confronts Hillary Clinton at Book Signing About Awan Spy Ring in Congress

All Hillary could do was offer her patented cackle.

Journalist Jason Goodman, editor of CrowdSource the Truth, weathered a long line at Hillary Clinton’s Barnes & Noble signing for her book “What Happened?”

When it was his turn to meet Clinton, Goodman asked Clinton What happened with the Awan spy ring in Congress.

Hillary offered a familiar response often seen when questions catch the Secretary of State off guard.

“You never know,” Clinton said, while laughing off the query.

Instant Classic.

 

 

  • CatherineOfTexas

    she is a criminal and jason is a hero. this spy ring is 1000 times bigger than watergate and needs to be shut down and criminals served justice.

  • George Goodson

    Good job, Jason. Went as yourself, didn’t pretend to be someone else; extra points for being polite.

  • Black Hole Sun

    Clinton: “You never know” Interesting response. She knows about it clearly. Anyone surprised would not answer that way. There is plausable deniability in it. So Clintonian.

  • katie

    Of course knows about it. Why else would Imran Awan be represent by a staff of Clinton attorney’s (cough) for bank fraud…

  • Jennifer

    Scrungie❤️

  • SRVES339

    Goodman is a phony, using the work of US patriot George Webb to build a following then monetize his site despite the objections of Mr Webb… this was a classic public stunt intended to attract clicks.

  • Freempg

    Nonsense. If anyone’s a fraud, you are. Jason was the only one that helped George out when he was down on his luck.

  • L Garou

    The DNC did not commit Treason! No way! Huh-uh. Not in a million years!!
    (yes they did)

  • Defiant

    You’d think that, by now, Bill or Huma or SOMEONE near Hillary would try to help her. I mean, did ANYONE actually READ her book before it was published!? Even her henchmen are laughing behind her back.