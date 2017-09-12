VIDEO: Journalist Confronts Hillary Clinton at Book Signing About Awan Spy Ring in Congress

All Hillary could do was offer her patented cackle.

Journalist Jason Goodman, editor of CrowdSource the Truth, weathered a long line at Hillary Clinton’s Barnes & Noble signing for her book “What Happened?”

When it was his turn to meet Clinton, Goodman asked Clinton What happened with the Awan spy ring in Congress.

Hillary offered a familiar response often seen when questions catch the Secretary of State off guard.

“You never know,” Clinton said, while laughing off the query.

Instant Classic.