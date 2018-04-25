VIDEO: James Comey Denies Being A Leaker While Defending His FBI Leaks

He was for leaking FBI memos before he was against it.

Former FBI Director James Comey denied being a leaker on Wednesday during a contentious exchange at a CNN town hall hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Cooper was pressing Comey over his decision after being fired in May 2017 to give a friend four memos he wrote after conversations with President Donald Trump. The Justice Department’s office of the inspector general is reportedly investigating Comey’s handling of the documents — two of which contain classified information.

Comey denied he broke the law in handling the memos, which he gave to Daniel Richman, a Columbia law school professor.

“But … you did leak memos. Is it okay for somebody at the FBI to leak something, an internal document, even if it’s not classified?” Cooper asked Comey.

Cooper pressed Comey on his definition of a leak.

“I think of a leak as an unauthorized disclosure of classified information,” Comey said.

“That’s it?” Cooper replied.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1