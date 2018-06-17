VIDEO: Inside Shelter for Illegal Alien Children Separated from Parents

The Department Of Health And Human Services Hosted Breitbart News And Other Media On A Tour Of A Facility In El Cajon, California, On Friday Where Migrant Children Are Being Sheltered After Being Separated From Their Parents.

The facility at El Cajon, however, is not a “cage.” It is a comfortable facility providing lodging, meals, clothing, medical care, education, recreation, counseling, and other services.

It is run by a nonprofit organization called Southwest Key as part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) Program, run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in the Administration for Children and Familes (ACF).

The facility is located on a main street in a quiet, suburban neighborhood. It has 65 beds, occupied by boys ages 6 to 17. The rooms are spare, with three to four beds in each; the boys are responsible for cleaning the rooms and making their own beds. There is an outdoor recreation area with picnic tables and a small soccer pitch.

There is a classroom area, and English lessons. The goal is “reunification”: letting each child depart with a legal guardian.

They have limited access to telephones to call relatives, both in the U.S. and abroad. They receive therapy, both as individuals and in group sessions. They enjoy field trips to local museums, parks, and the zoo, where they can explore the city beyond the shelter. And they also have social activities, including a recent “prom” for which they dressed up. – READ MORE

