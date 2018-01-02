VIDEO: After Ignoring Deaths in Iran, ABC Claims U.S. Has No Moral Authority

After ABC began their Sunday morning programming by ignoring the Iranian regime’s brutal murder of two anti-government protesters overnight, the network’s make-believe Republican Matthew Dowd took to This Week and declared that the United States had no moral authority to call them out on their human rights abuses.

During the “powerhouse” roundtable discussion, Dowd was asked by fill-in host Martha Raddatz what he thought the most under-reported story was from 2017. According to the man who thinks of himself as the arbiter of all proper Christian dogma, it was the decay in the moral authority of the religious right and America as a whole.

“Our moral authority in the world has been drastically diminished. And even our ability with the protests in Iran that have gone on in the last 24-48 hours in Iran,” he proclaimed. It’s interesting how the man who acts as though he’s the-most-moral-Christian-ever never actually mentioned the brutal murder of Iranian civilians and didn’t seem to realize that Sunday was the fourth day of protests, not the first or second like he suggested.– READ MORE

