VIDEO: How Congress Tricked & Threatened Americans Into Paying Half of their Wages In Taxes to Support Needless Bullshit

This seems very timely.

Given another $1.3 trillion is headed down the tubes in needless tax money earmarked for more nonsense.

Watch and learn and then admit that you have been played.

Time and time again.

And there is no end in sight.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

King George wanted 4% tax on the colonists and got his ass kicked in 1776.

Today's D.C. monarchy wants 40% percent of your money. Then state taxes.

"Violence does solve problems" — Chris Kyle, American Sniper pic.twitter.com/MMVso6k1gC — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 23, 2018