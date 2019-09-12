VIDEO: Hillary sits at president’s desk, browses her old emails in art exhibit at Venice supermarket

Hillary Clinton has been in Europe for several days, and she made a special stop at a supermarket in Italy to visit an art exhibit where she sat at a replica of the Oval Office “Resolute” desk and browsed her old emails.

The display is the work of Kenneth Goldsmith, a University of Pennsylvania faculty member.

One shot shows the failed president candidate sitting at the desk with a large binder of the emails at the Venice store:

A video shows Hillary at another part of the exhibit, reading the old emails intently. Several bound books of the emails are on shelves behind her. – READ MORE

