VIDEO: Hillary sits at president’s desk, browses her old emails in art exhibit at Venice supermarket

Hillary Clinton has been in Europe for several days, and she made a special stop at a supermarket in Italy to visit an art exhibit where she sat at a replica of the Oval Office “Resolute” desk and browsed her old emails.

The display is the work of Kenneth Goldsmith, a University of Pennsylvania faculty member.

One shot shows the failed president candidate sitting at the desk with a large binder of the emails at the Venice store:

Hillary “No F#Cks left to give” Clinton

visiting the exhibition called “The Hillary Clinton Emails” in Italy.

The look on her face is PRICELESS! pic.twitter.com/sGtMkK3pjR — Tom D’Angora (@TomDangora) September 11, 2019

Hillary Clinton reading her own emails at my exhibition in Venice, Italy (credit: Giuseppe Cordioli) pic.twitter.com/n10eSGcIDs — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 12, 2019

A video shows Hillary at another part of the exhibit, reading the old emails intently. Several bound books of the emails are on shelves behind her.