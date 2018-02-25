VIDEO: Hero lawyer exploits HOA loophole and parks his WWII tank on the street

Tension between HOAs and people with exotic vehicle collections are nothing new, but one Texas lawyer took things to the extreme last year when he decided to park a WWII-era Sherman tank on the street outside his house for a month. The HOA was understandably angry, but as owner Tony Buzbee put pointed out, they can’t exactly tow it.

Buzbee, a Texas-area lawyer, bought the tank in France from a closing-down museum, and had it imported for a total cost of $600,000. His eventual objective was to take it to his ranch and use it to “drive over things,” but right after import, he decided to park it outside his house to show his neighbors who’s boss.

As you’d imagine, the HOA wasn’t enamoured with the plan, but there was nothing they could actually do. The vehicle was parked on a city street, and the local cops even helped him put it there. Security for the neighborhood, River Oaks, even helped cone it off. And, since there was no HOA rule specifically prohibiting military storage on the street outside a house, the HOA couldn’t actually do anything.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *