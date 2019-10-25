VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Gets Lit Up Like a Christmas Tree After Comedienne Spots the Accused Rapist in Audience

Harvey Weinstein will tell you it’s tough being an accused rapist these days; I mean he can’t even enjoy a quiet night out.

The disgraced media mogul appeared at an event put on by Actor’s Hour at the Downtime bar in New York City on Wednesday and was confronted by at least three women — including performers Amber Rollo, Kelly Bachman and Zoe Stuckless, during the evening. The actresses and audience members claim they were heckled and ultimately asked to leave.

Listen to all the men booing her and telling her to shut up for calling out the fact that Harvey Weinstein is in the audience and she doesn't feel safe. https://t.co/a3WKHbStgP — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) October 25, 2019

In a Twitter thread after the event, Rollo wrote, “I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I’m shocked that he was an event put on by and for artists.”

She further said that Weinstein was invited by Actor’s Hour to participate in the evening. “Not only was he invited, he was supported,” she wrote. “My friend and badass comedian Kelly Bachman was performing on the show and when she went after the “Freddy Krueger” in the room she was booed and told to shut up.”

Rollo went on to describe the evening, a "speakeasy" for artists, according to its event description. "Some people didn't realize what was going on, some artists knew and were scared and some were outright supporting this fucking serial rapist monster."