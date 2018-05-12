True Pundit

World

Video Game’s Currency Worth 7 Times More than Socialist Venezuela’s Bolivar

Posted on by
Share:

“World of Warcraft tokens – used to extend play time or a character’s life – can be bought with $20 or in-game gold. The in-game gold price of a token comes out to 203,035 pieces, according to WoWTokenPrices.com. That comes out to about 10,152 gold (pieces) per U.S. dollar,” according to Fortune.

By that standard, the mythical gold used in World of Warcraft is worth 6.8 times the value of the bolivar.

Consider that in August — less than a year ago — the World of Warcraft currency was worth twice as much as the bolivar, and you get an idea of just how bad things have gotten in Venezuela.

As bad as it may seem to have a currency that’s worth many times less than that of a video game, in some ways its even worse.

The black market rate of the bolivar is roughly 636,771 per U.S. dollar, according to Dolar Today, which tracks the black market rate of the bolivar. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Video Game's Currency Worth 7 Times More than Socialist Venezuela's Bolivar
Video Game's Currency Worth 7 Times More than Socialist Venezuela's Bolivar

More than 1 million citizens have fled Venezuela in the past two years.

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: