Video Game’s Currency Worth 7 Times More than Socialist Venezuela’s Bolivar

“World of Warcraft tokens – used to extend play time or a character’s life – can be bought with $20 or in-game gold. The in-game gold price of a token comes out to 203,035 pieces, according to WoWTokenPrices.com. That comes out to about 10,152 gold (pieces) per U.S. dollar,” according to Fortune.

By that standard, the mythical gold used in World of Warcraft is worth 6.8 times the value of the bolivar.

Did you know: World of Warcraft currency is worth 7 times as much as Venezuelan cash? The problem with Venezuela is not that socialism was improperly implemented, it is that it was perfectly implemented. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 8, 2018

Consider that in August — less than a year ago — the World of Warcraft currency was worth twice as much as the bolivar, and you get an idea of just how bad things have gotten in Venezuela.

As bad as it may seem to have a currency that’s worth many times less than that of a video game, in some ways its even worse.

The black market rate of the bolivar is roughly 636,771 per U.S. dollar, according to Dolar Today, which tracks the black market rate of the bolivar. – READ MORE

